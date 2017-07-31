Homes without water after mains burst in village

Village homes have been left without water after a mains burst this morning (July 31).

Southern Water said the burst occurred in the RH12 3NQ area of Broadbridge Heath just before 10am.

Residents are reporting they are currently without any water supply.

Engineers are on site repairing the burst.

Southern Water said it is expecting the supply to return to normal in three hours.

A spokesman added: “Your water supply should return to normal within three hours. You may notice some discolouration or low pressure at first; this is completely normal when there’s been a disruption to the supply and is only temporary. Again, please accept our apologies for any inconvenience caused.”