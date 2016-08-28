‘Hit-and-run’ incident causes delays

A hit-and-run incident is causing major traffic delays on the A23, police have said.

Sussex Police said they were called to the A23 towards Sayers Common at around 12.10pm after reports of a hit-and-run incident.

Police confirmed that a car had been in collision with a motorbike, but that the driver drove off shortly afterwards.

There have also been reports of an oil spill due to the collision, which has contributed to traffic delays.

As a result of the incident, one lane of the A23 has been closed and traffic is queueing on the A23 southbound between Hickstead and Hurstpierpoint.

There is also traffic congestion to Bolney Cross.

