Highways department reports numerous emergency calls as winds and heavy rain hit the county

Around 30mm of rain have fallen in the last 24 hours which, coupled with strong winds, have created numerous emergency calls for West Sussex Highways.

The highways department has reported 31 emergency jobs so far due to the weather conditions.

An earlier Tweet said that a large number of trees have come down and highways staff are very busy dealing with the incidents.

Due to the large amount of rain in a short period there has been some localised flooding, but the advice is “Please give the systems a chance to take the water away before reporting.”

A Met Office weather warning is in place at the moment with strong gusts expected to last until the late afternoon.