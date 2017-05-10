High street shop up for sale

The premises and business interest of a ‘well-known’ shop in the heart of Storrington is up for sale.

Sew Something, located in Storrington High Street, has been put up for sale by Henry Adams Commercial.

The shop is located in a Victorian semi-detached, freehold building with a guide price of £500,000.

The ground floor retail shop comprises of approximately 1,000 sq ft including sales, display and store areas.

There is also a two bedroom duplex maisonette on the first and second floors with two reception rooms with separate access. A patio garden with side access completes the accommodation for sale.

Andrew Algar of Henry Adams Commercial said: “The business has been trading for two and a half years during which time it’s built up a good local reputation.

“Storrington itself is a thriving village with a diverse range of independent shops as well as the well known high street brands of Waitrose, Boots and Barclays Bank. Being in such an excellent location and with residential accommodation, we’re delighted to be offering this opportunity.”

A further £65,000 is sought for the business interest which will include trade fixtures and fittings, as well as miscellaneous sewing equipment. An extensive and varied fabric stock is also potentially available.