HGV burnt out by fire on A24 last night

A HGV recovery vehicle was completely destroyed by fire on the A24 last night, the fire service has confirmed.

Two fire engines from Worthing were sent out just after 10pm to the HGV, which was on the A24 at Washington.

The flames completely burnt out the vehicle, but the blaze was started accidentally, according to West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service.

Firefighters used breathing apparatus to deal with the flames, and left the scene after about an hour.

No injuries were reported.