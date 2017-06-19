Heat forces tennis courts to close

As residents continue to enjoy the hot weather it was game, set and match for Horsham’s new tennis courts.

Temperatures reached 30° this afternoon causing the tarmac on the Horsham Park courts to sizzle in the sunshine.

Sign at Horsham tennis courts.

Horsham District Council, which owns the courts, has recently completed work to instal new tarmac and fencing at the site.

A sign on the entrance to the courts said the new tarmac was ‘reacting’ with the warm weather and it had been forced to close them.

It reads: “The new tarmac is reacting to the very warm weather temperatures and we will need to keep the courts closed from 10.30am until 4.30pm to ensure no damage is caused.

“This problem will improve as the tarmac ages.”

