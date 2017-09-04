VIDEO: Why should you donate your organs?

The NHS is urging people to talk about organ donation and help combat the ‘deadly shortage’ that currently exists.

The move comes after statistics show that more than 60 people in West Sussex and 57 people in East Sussex have died waiting for an organ transplant during the past decade.

The NHS is urging you to help save lives by donating

According to research by the NHS, hundreds of life saving transplants are being missed every year because families don’t know what their relative wanted.

NHS Blood and Transplant says it is this reluctance to talk about the issue that is contributing to a ‘deadly shortage’ of organs.

Research shows more than 80 per cent of people support organ donation, but only around 49 per cent of people have ever talked about it.

Now with it being Organ Donation Week (September 4-September 10) the NHS is hoping this extra push will help save the hundreds of thousands of people in the county who are currently on the waiting list.

In this video, families discuss why they made the decision to agree to the donation and how the process worked.

Have you, or a loved one, benefited from an organ donation? Get in touch by emailing copydesk.sussex@jpress.co.uk

