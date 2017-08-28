The highest and lowest rated GP surgeries in the Horsham district - how does yours compare?

The highest and lowest rated GP surgeries in the Horsham district have been revealed, based on ratings by patients responding to official NHS Choices surveys.

The practices have been rated and a percentage assigned to each one based on an average of how likely a patient is to recommend the surgery to a friend.

The NHS Choices website defines the rating system as: “The proportion of people who responded ‘Yes, would definitely recommend’ or ‘Yes, would probably recommend’ to the question ‘Would you recommend your GP surgery to someone who had just moved to the area?’ in the GP Patient Survey.

“The GP Patient Survey is sent out twice a year to around 1.36 million adults who are registered with a GP in England. The results of the survey for each GP practice are weighted to adjust the data to account for potential differences between the demographic profile of all eligible patients in a practice and the patients who actually complete a questionnaire.”

“When using indicators to make comparisons between General Practices, it is important to consider the context in which GP’s provide services.

“For example, the characteristics of the patients treated by a practice – in terms of things like age or deprivation – can affect the value of an indicator, unless these factors are taken into account when the indicator is calculated.

“Similarly, a practice’s performance on an indicator can sometimes be influenced by other organisations that are caring for the same patients – local hospitals or community services, for example. The GP patient survey data is updated on NHS CHOICES bi-annually.”

A spokesperson for NHS England, said: “NHS England, along with CCGs, is committed to ensuring GP practices provide services of the highest possible standard.”

The list:

Loxwood Medical Practice

Farm Close

Loxwood - 93%

Holbrook Surgery

Bartholomew Way

Horsham - 92.7%

The Courtyard Surgery

56 London Road

Horsham - 89%

Rudgwick Medical Centre

Station Road

Rudgwick - 88.8%

Henfield Medical Centre

Deer Park

Henfield - 86.2%

Cowfold Medical Group

St. Peters Close

Cowfold - 86%

Orchard Surgery

Lower Tanbridge Way

Horsham - 84.9%

Billingshurst Surgery

Roman Way

Billingshurst - 81.3%

Park Surgery

Albion Way

Horsham - 80.1%

Riverside Surgery

48 Worthing Road

Horsham - 70.4%

The Village Surgery

Station Road

Southwater - 58.5%

Woodlawn Surgery

High Street

Partridge Green - data not available