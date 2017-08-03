Student nursing bursaries end, prompting recruitment and debt fears

Nursing bursaries officially stopped this week, sparking outrage among future trainee nursing staff.

The bursary was set up to allow people from all different backgrounds the chance to save lives in a medical profession.

However, on Tuesday, August 1, the bursary scheme ended, meaning all new nursing staff will now have to pay for the three-year course.

According to the Nursing Times, the average student spends £47,712 for a three-year course if they take out a maximum tuition and maintenance loan, raising concerns of huge debt levels amongst

Staff and patients at hospitals around the country have expressed their worry as they believe that stopping the bursary will have a knock-on effect to the amount of staff being recruited.

This could lead to an all-time low of job spaces filled within medical positions.

Some of the courses affected by the changes are:

Midwifery

Dietetics

Occupational therapy

Orthopaedics

Prosthetic

Physiotherapy

Paediatric/chiropody

Radiography

Speech and language therapy

Operating department practitioner

It is thought the bursaries are being stopped to make a predicted £800m saving which the government hope to spend on opening new nursing positions.

West Sussex County Council have been approached for a comment.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.