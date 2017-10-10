New fund launched to end mental health stigma

A new fund is launching today to coincide with World Mental Health Day.

People in West Sussex with lived experience of a mental health issue are invited to apply for a grant from Time to Change West Sussex.

Awards of up to £500 are being offered to fund activities that will help end stigma about mental health.

The aim is to change inconsiderate behaviour towards people experiencing a mental health problem.

Katie Glover, Coastal West Sussex Mind chief executive, said: “We want people to put on activities that provide the opportunity for those who have experience of a mental health issue to talk with those who have not.

“We call this social contact and it is absolutely key to changing attitudes and encouraging mutual understanding and respect.

“So we are delighted to be offering people the chance to get funding to put on their own activity or event.”

Earlier this year, West Sussex became one of the first counties to become a Time to Change hub.

This new fund is a partnership between West Sussex County Council, Coastal West Sussex Mind, Sussex Partnership NHS Foundation Trust, other agencies and mental health champions.

It will pay for events like a coffee morning, film showing, or concert, various arts projects or even a stall at a fair.

The first round of applications will open today and run until Thursday, November 30, 2017. To be eligible, applicants must have signed up to become a Time to Change West Sussex Champion, be aged 18 or over, live in West Sussex and have lived experience of a mental health problem.

Visit www.coastalwestsussexmind.org/get-involved/time-to-change-west-sussex to find out more.