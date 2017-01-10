Health risk forces Doritos to recall crisps

The owners of popular crisp brand. Doritos, is recalling some products after it was revealed they could pose a health risk.

Pepsico has taken the decision to recall some of its range of Doritos lightly salted crisps after it emerged that a small amount of incorrect product had been added to some packets.

Some packets contain both wheat (gluten) and soya, which was not mentioned on the ingredients list.

The affected packets could prove harmful to health of people with and intolerance or allergy to wheat/gluten or soya.

The specific packets affected are:

Doritos Lightly Salted 200g packs with a Best Before Date of April 8, 2017, with the batch codes GBC 209 353D.