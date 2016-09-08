Haywards Heath Music Society celebrates 75 years

This season, Haywards Heath Music Society celebrates its 75th year of professional chamber music concerts in Mid Sussex.

The first concert will be on September 24 in St Wilfrid’s Church, Haywards Heath, with a rising star from the world of concert pianists, Kiev-born Alexei Grynyuk. It will include pieces by Chopin, Mussorgsky, Rachmaninov and Stravinsky.

On October 22 Sussex singers Andrew Rees and Joanne Appleby will present a programme of pieces from opera and musicals on the theme of ‘Love’.

The November 19 concert will feature In Voice and Verse – Lance Pierson (actor), Belinda Yates (soprano) and Heather Chamberlain (piano) – who will mark the 400th anniversary of Shakespeare’s death with poetry, prose and song.

The society’s first evening of 2017, on February 18, will consist of string quartets and sextets by Ensemble Reza.

This is followed on March 18 by the latest performer to be selected by the society from the illustrious Countess of Munster Award scheme, concert pianist Riyad Nicolas.

For the final concert on April 8, the society will host an evening by two young artists rapidly becoming an established part of the UK music scene – Laura van der Heijden (cello) and Tom Poster (piano). Their programme will include works by Schumann, Debussy, Martinu and Fauré.

Find out more at www.haywardsheathmusicsociety.org.uk or call 01444 456227. The concerts are held in St Wilfrid’s Church, except for February, when it takes place in Haywards Heath Methodist Church.

Tickets cost £12 for adults, £11 for seniors and £3 for students (reductions for members). They are available from Carousel Music or on the door. Up to two adults accompanied by an under-18 will be admitted for half price.

