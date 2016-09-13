Hawth’s Loft set to become a creative hotspot in Crawley

A brand-new arts space launches this month at The Hawth in Crawley.

Dave Watmore, general manager at The Hawth, said: “The Loft, in the upper foyer of the Crawley theatre, is a large, bright and welcoming studio space intended to be a haven for the arts.

“Offering courses run by The Hawth, as well as a space for local arts groups of any kind, The Loft is set to become a creative hotspot for the town.

“The Loft is a really exciting new space, full of potential.

“It will play host to weekly sessions for various existing classes giving them a permanent base, including The Hawth Youth Theatre, Sway’s perform drama and singing class, and the West End Masterclass will also use the space, as will the newly-launched Hawth Choir, giving adults who love to sing a place to call their own within the theatre.

“As well as existing classes taking up residence in the multi-purpose space, various new and inspiring courses will also be launching in the very near future. The first two will be a brand-new singer/songwriter class and creative-writing course, which will both run weekly, beginning with free taster sessions in October.

“The singer/songwriter course is aimed at new or less experienced performers who are looking to gain confidence and improve performance techniques with mentoring from seasoned musicians.

“The taster session will take place on Monday, October 24, at 8pm, with the classes starting the following week.

“Throughout the course participants will attend three sessions and then have the unique and exciting opportunity to give a performance of their work on a bill alongside a professional artist in the fourth week, in order for them to try out material on a paying audience.

“The creative writing course will give members the opportunity to try out fiction writing skills at a taster session on Tuesday, October 25, at 11am.

“Participants will gain an idea of how fiction is put together and techniques that can help with writing. Alison Carter, author of more than 350 published stories and serials, will guide you through this and the full course.

“Following the taster session, the six-week course offers two busy and enjoyable hours a week in which to look in more detail at how to master great writing.

“You’ll get lots of practice at tasks such as creating character and developing plot, as well as looking at viewpoint, theme, description, dialogue and research.

“Learn how to find inspiration when it seems to run dry, and how to sell your fiction.”

Dave added: “If you are a member of an existing arts group, or looking to set something up but need a space please get in touch with Jackie at The Hawth on 01293 853349 or email hawthhire@parkwoodtheatres.co.uk who can tell you more about hiring the space.

“We’d also love to hear your ideas for any participatory arts that you would like to see in The Loft Come into The Hawth to let us know your thoughts or email hawthmarketing@parkwoodtheatres.co.uk.”

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make our website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page

3 Follow us on Twitter

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends – so they don’t miss out!

Be part of it.