Hawth collection for attack families

The Hawth Theatre will be collecting money to support the families of those killed and injured in the Manchester attack.

Collection buckets will be available to theatregoers before and after tonight’s showing of Ruth Rendell’s A Judgement In Stone (May 23).

They will also be able to leave donations at the box office.

The theatre told its followers on Twitter that the money would go to support the families of those killed and injured in the attack at Manchester Arena last night (May 22).

A spokesman added: “Our thoughts are with those who were affected by the Manchester tragedy.”