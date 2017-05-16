Have your say on future of town centre

Residents are being invited to have their say on what the future of Horsham town centre should look like.

Horsham District Council is set to host a two-day exhibition in Swan Walk shopping centre showcasing its vision for the town.

It will explore the current strengths and weaknesses of the town centre as well as outlining potential developments and environmental enhancements for different locations across the town.

Ideas include enhancing Blackhorse Way, making improvements to public realm in the Bishopric, refurbishing Queen Street and even introducing more wi-fi hotspots, lighting, planting and pedestrian walkways.

Officers will be on hand to answer questions and record residents’ feedback before they prepare a Town Centre Vision Statement for Horsham.

A spokesman for the council said: “The overall aim is to develop an aspirational, comprehensive and deliverable vision for the town centre over the next 10 to 15 years.

“The council has recently undertaken a thorough review of Horsham to include population growth and social and economic factors in order to shape their ideas.

“As well as setting out the strategic directions for the town centre a number of potential development sites have been identified with a view to exploring and delivering new public realm schemes that would benefit the town centre.

“The council urges as many of you as possible to come along and let them know what you think.”

The exhibition will be held in the empty unit opposite Wilkisons in Swan Walk shopping centre from 10am until 5pm on Friday (May 19) and Saturday (May 20).

After Saturday it will then be relocated to Horsham Library and will be available to view from Tuesday, May 23, until Friday, June 2.

It can also be viewed online from Friday at www.horsham.gov.uk/planningpolicy/planning-policy/current-consultations

To submit comments use the online forms or alternatively email strategic.planning@horsham.gov.uk

The deadline for comments is Monday, June 12.

