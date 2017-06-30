Have you seen missing Pulborough teens?

Police are concerned for two teenage girls who have from missing from Pulborough.

Hailie Burrows and Georgia Brown, both 15, were both seen together on Tuesday (June 27), however officers believe they may now have gone off separately.

Hailie is white, slim, 5ft 5in, with shoulder length straight blonde hair. She was last seen wearing a black Nike top, blue jeans, and black trainers.

Georgia is white, 5ft 5in with very long straight brown hair. She was last seen wearing a thin beige jacket, white jeans and light coloured trainers.

They are both believed to have connections in Worthing.

Anyone who has seen them are asked to contact police