Has your love survived against the odds?

A production company is searching for Sussex couples to talk about their experiences of being in love against the odds.

7wonder is currently putting together a show for Channel 4 and the team is looking to talk to couples who are thinking about getting engaged but sense that they still need to win their family’s support for their partner.

They are also hoping to talk to couples whose families just don’t think that they are a good match for each other as well as older children who have issues with their parent’s partners.

To find out more about this project or to apply to take part, please visit www.loveagainsttheodds.com/scgen

