Hands off our village!

‘Leave the name of our village alone’ - that’s the clear message spelled out this week by residents in Broadbridge Heath.

The warning came after conjecture was voiced on social media that the word ‘Heath’ was to be dropped from the village’s name.

But some outraged residents defended the village’s original name declaring: “There’s no need to change it.”

And parish council chairman Viv Edwards was later quick to dispel the rumours. “The parish council would like to reassure residents of Broadbridge Heather that there is no plan to change the name of the village.”

She said confusion appeared to have arisen because of a West Sussex Councy Council electoral review.

“The Local Government Boundary Commission created a new electoral division which comprises of Broadbridge Heath, Rudgwick, Slinfold and Warnham and is called Broadbridge. The name is only relevant to the county electoral division; the village itself remains as Broadbridge Heath,” she said.

She also dispelled further conjecture which the village’s new development of Wickhurst Green was not part of Broadbridge Heath.

“Wickhurst Green was only ever a marketing name and is not a postal address. Since the development was first known about, the main aim of the parish council has always been to integrate the old and new parts of the village.”

She added: “All residents are invited to attend the Annual Parish Meeting to be held on Monday May 22 at 7.30 pm in St John’s Church Hall when they will be able to find out about future plans for the village and ask questions about any issues relevant to Broadbridge Heath.”