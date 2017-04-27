Hand grenade found on building site

Police cordoned off a building site in Crawley after a hand grenade was found by a resident.

The resident, Jamie Burton, said he alerted police on Monday (April 24), when he spotted the small explosive shell.

Mr Burton told the Crawley Observer he found it ‘on the old Beechams site’.

A police spokesman confirmed the ‘old’ hand grenade was found on the Manor Royal industrial site in Metcalf Way at around 10.30am.

He said: “The hand grenade was destroyed by EOD (Explosive Ordnance Disposal) officers.

“The site was cleared until the EOD unit arrived and destroyed the grenade at around 1pm.”

