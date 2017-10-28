Hallowe’en fun in Horsham today

A touch of Hallowe’en will be brought to Horsham’s Carfax today (Saturday October 28) thanks to a special event.

Horsham’s market will be transformed with entertainment, as well as the market taking centre stage.

The Witches of Eastwick from HOADS’ upcoming production will be singing and dancing on the bandstand (with their giant spell book!) from 11.30 to 1.30 and providing roaming entertainment in the afternoon Live ‘creepy’ rock covers on the bandstand from 2pm to 4pm with the fantastic Manbitesdog, who will be dressed up in true Hallowe’en style

Local food, drink and craft will be on offer with Hallowe’en specials and stalls dressed up with a spooky theme with a fancy dress parade to the bandstand taking place at 1pm with prizes

Children’s activities with Horsham Churches Together will feature scratch art, bracelet making, colouring sheets and mazes, as well as free balloons, a free ‘Guess the number of sweets in the jar’ competition and a Pumpkin Photo Stop.

Hallowe’en Pottery painting and decorating is also taking place at The Ceramic Shack.