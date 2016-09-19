Gluten-free crackers recalled for not being gluten-free

The makers of gluten-free crackers have recalled packets of the product after it emerged they contained excessive levels of gluten.
Mister Free’d is recalling its Tomato and Oregano Gluten-Free Crackers because although the product is labelled as gluten-free, gluten has been found above the permitted levels for the ‘gluten free’ declaration.
The affected product is 220g packers of Mister Free’d Tomato & Oregano Gluten-Free Crackers with a best before date of 09/04/2017
A full refund can be obtained by returned any affected packets to the store where they were bought.
