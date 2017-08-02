GLORIOUS GOODWOOD DAY 2 LIVE

We're into day two of the Qatar Goodwood Festival - and Glorious is certainly not the word for it, at least not for the weather.

It started raining just in time for staff to open the gates and looks like continuing all afternoon.

Nevertheless, there's some top-class racing ahead and this page is where you'll find all the news from the £1m Qatar Sussex Stakes and the rest of the eight-race card.

Seamus Buckley, Goodwood's Clerk of the Course, reported a change in the going at 1.20pm - it altered from good to good to soft after 8.6mm of rain fell in teo hours, with more set to come throughout the afternoon.

That led to one of the weeks ;headline entries, a first Goodwood runner for top US trainer Wesley Ward, the two-year-old Happy Like A Fool, being withdrawn from the Molecomb Stakes because of the change of ground.

Ryan Moore had been due to ride Ward's runner.

WEDNESDAY NON-RUNNERS

1.50pm Matchbook Betting Exchange Goodwood Handicap

2 COSMELLI (ITY) (Self Certificate, Not Sound)

4.10pm Markel Insurance Fillies' Maiden

3 FORMIGA (IRE) (Going)

4.45pm EBF Breeders' Series Fillies' Handicap

5 INDIAN BLESSING (Going)

10 EBBESBOURNE (IRE) (Going)

5.50pm Cantor Fitzgerald Handicap

13 BARON BOLT (Going)