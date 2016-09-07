Get wet in a great cause!

Put on your swimmers and get down to Hove Lagoon Watersports this Sunday, September 11 for an exhilarating day of free action packed activities.

Spokeswoman Nicole Carman said: “Hove-based charity the Starr Trust is hosting its second multi-sport event with 12 teams of 4 battling it out to become the champions. Activities will include paddle boarding, crazy golf, kayak water polo, giant paddle boarding and sailing and the Mayor of Brighton and Hove, Councillor Pete West will be there to hand out trophies and prizes.

“Kicking off at 10am, this will be a fun family day not to be missed, with delicious food from the Beach Bar Café, face painting for little ones, a raffle and music provided by DJ Spoon and the Juice FM Radio bus, ensuring the party goes off with a bang. The event is sponsored by Brighton and Hove Buses and Beales of Worthing and local businesses will also be raising money.

“For more information about this event go to www.starrtrust.com and be prepared to get wet!"

Venue: Hove Lagoon Watersports, Kingsway, Hove, BN3 4LX

“Proceeds from the event will go to the Starr Trust, which supports individuals living in the BN post code area aged 10-18 to fulfil their potential in sports, arts and education, by providing a helping hand to achieve their goals at a time when they really need it.”

