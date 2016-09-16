Get ready for double Tough Mudder challenge

Hundreds of people of all ages are set to get muddy for charity this weekend and next as they take part in the Tough Mudder event in Faygate.

Following successful event held in the past in Cranleigh, the Holmbush Farm in Crawley Road will be transformed into an obstacle race like no other on Saturday and Sunday (September 17 and 18). Participants will cover 10 to 12 miles over overgrown woodlands, gruelling trails and gritty mud for their chosen course - or just for fun.

New for this year is the Fruit Shoot Mini Mudder - one-mile obstacle course for adventurous kids aged seven to 12.

Entry has closed for this weekend, but the fun continues next weekend as well and spaces are still available for then.

For the adult course, entry starts at £139 and the Mini Mudder event costs £10 per child in advance or £20 on the day. They must be accompanied by an adult.

For more information about Tough Mudder and to buy tickets go to the webiste.