GCSEs: Forest School delighted with results

Pupils and staff at The Forest School are celebrating another good year of GCSE exam results.

There were smiles all round when youngsters picked up their results this morning (August 25).

SUS-160825-135523001

Headteacher, Siobhan Denning, said: “We are extremely proud of our pupils’ achievements, with 61 per cent achieving five A*-C including English and maths.

“It was lovely to be in school this morning and watch the pleasure and delight in our pupils’ faces as they opened their envelopes and read their results.

“There were so many happy faces and it was wonderful to see so many staff in school to share in the boys’ success.”

Ms Denning said she was “especially delighted” with the school’s performance on the government’s new Progress 8 scale.

SUS-160825-135505001

Progress 8 measures the progress made by children between the time they leave primary school and the time they finish Year 11.

The baseline requirement for Progress 8 is a score of -0.5, so any score from zero up is positive.

Any school that fails to reach the baseline requirement will find themselves subject to an Ofsted inspection.

The Forest School’s score of +0.5 showed that, on average, each pupil had achieved almost one grade more than expectations in at least eight of their GCSEs.

Ms Denning said the score was “a testament to the hard work of the pupils, the fantastic support of their parents and the high quality of teaching here at Forest School”.

Of the high achievers at The Forest, 22 pupils achieved 10 or more A*/A results:

Nick Hoad, Oliver Heinrich, Harvey Haydon, and Robert Foreman got 12 or more grades at A*/A.

Dan Brown, Sam Jewell, Andrew Bosbery and Jamie Austin achieved 13 A*/A.

Luke Subercaseaux and Richard Potter achieved a fantastic 14 A*/A grades.

Ms Denning offered special congratulations to Dan Butler and Harry Lord who earned 15 A*/A grades.

Overall, 21 per cent of all results were at A* or A grades – significantly above the national average – and 14 pupils also achieved grades at AS level.

Ms Denning added “I am delighted that the hard work, commitment and dedication of our pupils and staff, along with the support of parents, have been rewarded.

“At Forest we strive to challenge pupils and provide an environment where boys really can achieve their best.

“Our results this year show that boys continue to do very well at Forest.”

Cliff Purvis, chair of governors, said: “I am very pleased with the results and the boys should be extremely proud of their achievements.

“Our pupils, their parents and the staff at the school are to be congratulated on another pleasing year of results.”

