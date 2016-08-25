GCSE Results: Steyning Grammar School

Steyning Grammar School had reason to celebrate as its students achieved top results despite falling grades nationally.

Its pupils’ progress levels are among the highest in the area, achieving an impressive +0.4 Progress 8 score.

Students at Steyning Grammar School celebrating their results

This new government system shows how much students improve from primary to secondary school based on how much better or worse they do compared to their predicted grades. Click here for a full explanation.

More than two thirds of the school’s students – 67.5 per cent – achieved five A*-Cs including English and Maths.

The school said it was one of its ‘best sets of results in a year of huge changes in the ways students are examined’.

“GCSEs are getting tougher and our results have improved by nearly 4% compared to last year”, it said.

Every group of students, whatever educational challenges they faced, made superb progress compared to similar students nationally Nick Wergan

Three quarters of students gained five A*– Cs in their subjects, with 22 per cent of all grades achieved being A*-As.

Almost 50 per cent of all grades achieved by SGS students were graded A*-B, and 21 per cent of students achieved five or more A*-A grades.

Head teacher Nick Wergan said: “Congratulations to our students for their hard work and grit – they deserved to be successful and I am delighted we increased results in a year where grade boundaries seem to have again gotten more difficult.

“In a changing educational world these are an excellent set of results, and I am hugely grateful to staff and to home for their dedicated support.

“We are moving now into a system that values the progress every student makes from their own starting points, rather than whether they get a particular benchmark grade, and our early estimation of the progress all our GCSE students made is exceptional.

“Every group of students, whatever educational challenges they faced, made superb progress compared to similar students nationally. We are determined at Steyning Grammar to support every student in being ‘the best they can be’ and I thank our students for rising admirably again to this expectation.”

Nat Nicol, deputy head teacher, said: “I couldn’t be prouder of all students in Year 11 and their achievements, both academically and personally, throughout their time at SGS.

“Their school experience is about much more than just results, but to see the tears of joy and the huge smiles on their faces when receiving their grades this morning makes all of their academic commitment worthwhile.

“I’m delighted that many of them will continue to be part of the SGS family by attending Steyning Grammar School Sixth Form college and wish each and every student success and happiness in their chosen next steps.”

