Farlington School will be hosting its annual GCSE Choices Evening for Year Nine pupils, as a preparation for deciding which of the 21 qualifications on offer girls would like to study from September 2017.

GCSE Choices is open not only to current parents and pupils, but anyone who might be considering moving from another school or into the independent sector for the first time. The event, which parents attend with their daughters​, will begin with wine and soft drinks and a presentation led by Headmistress, Louise Higson, and Head of Curriculum & Choices, David Walker-Smith. It will be held on Tuesday, February 7.

Afterwards, there will be stands at which everyone can chat to subject specialists and student ambassadors about what each GCSE involves ​-​ whether it is a new subject or a familiar one. Girls and parents will also receive a copy of the latest edition of Farlington’s GCSE Choices Booklet.

The evening starts at 7.30pm and takes place in The Learning Zone, Farlington’s newly refurbished Senior School Hall. Email registrar​@farlingtonschool.com for an invitation.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make our website your homepage at www.wscountytimes.co.uk

2 Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/wscountytimes

3 Follow us on Twitter @wscountytimes

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends – so they don’t miss out!

The County Times – always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.