Gatwick to hold biggest ever jobs fair

Employers from more than 40 companies will be at Gatwick Airport’s biggest ever Jobs Fair next month.

The Gatwick Airport Jobs Fair will take place on Wednesday November 15 at the Arora Hotel in Crawley and will see exhibitors attend from across the wider pool of companies based at the airport, offering more than 1,000 jobs.

Gatwick is the largest employer in the region with 24,000 staff working on the campus from more than 250 companies.

The airport employs 2,800 people directly, of which 1,800 are security staff. A further 12,000 jobs are created indirectly.

The recruiting companies include: retailers, food and beverage providers, engineering teams, airlines and their handling agents, maintenance providers, operations and support companies.

The Fair also takes place alongside the launch of a new jobs portal on the airport’s website, which will serve as an online hub for a range of different job opportunities across the companies based at Gatwick.

Gatwick Airport’s Recruitment Manager, Lisa Clegg, said: “Gatwick is a diverse employment base for thousands of people and the wide-ranging career opportunities will be showcased at this Job Fair and through our new portal.

“As the largest local employer, and many of our 24,000 strong workforce living locally, we recognise we can play a role connecting people to jobs on the airport campus. The airport is the common link for all of us.

“Gatwick continues to grow and the airport is committed to investing in a local talent pools of job seekers, supporting its airport partners and inspiring individuals to develop a career at the airport.”

Recruitment Manager – Cabin Services at easyJet, Kirsty Penn, said: “We’re delighted to be supporting the Gatwick Airport Jobs Fair. easyJet takes enormous pride in having a team of the highest talent and this is an exciting time to join us as we continue to grow and develop to maintain our position as Europe’s leading airline.

“We look forward to speaking with anyone looking for a career across our network whether it be pilots or cabin crew, engineers or as part of our central support team.”

Head of Talent Acquisition at DHL, Amanda Dudley, said: “This is a great initiative from Gatwick and we will be attending the Jobs Fair to promote a range of opportunities that DHL has at the airport.

“Events like this, not only give us access to local talent but also give job seekers the opportunity to find out more about the career & development pathways available within our organisation.”

Horsham Jobcentre Plus Relationship Manager, Simon Hobday, said: “The Jobcentre commends Gatwick for taking the initiative to host such a high profile recruitment event for the area. To have so many quality airport recruiters in one place at the same time is unprecedented and an opportunity not to be missed. Visitors will have a chance to speak to a huge variety of employers and explore the myriad of jobs and careers that the airport and its associated businesses have to offer.”

For more information about the Jobs Fair or if you are interested in pursuing a career at Gatwick, visit www.gatwickairport.com.