Gatwick gets ready to rumble as Ant and Dec check-in

With the cold weather continuing across the south I’m a celebrity stars Ant and Dec decided its time to get out of here.

The popular hosts were spotted at Gatwick Airport earlier this morning (Friday January 13).

The pair posed for photographs with members of Gatwick Police as they made their way through the terminals with their Mickey Mouse suitcase.

On Twitter Gatwick Police said: “Reports of 2 males wrecking the mic, C section were ready to rumble, located @antanddec what nice blokes.”

