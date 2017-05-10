‘Funday Sunday’ to go ahead this summer

A giant funfair and a string of have-a-go sports will be among the attractions in Horsham this summer.

It’s all part of Sparks in the Park - which this year has been re-named ‘Funday Sunday.’

The event has been adopted by two local charities - Horsham Festival and Horsham Rotary Club - who are organising the event with advice from Sparks’ originators, Horsham District Council.

This year fun activities will be taking place both in Horsham Park and in the Carfax with some activities also taking place in The Capitol and in Parkside.

The event will kick off at 10.30am in the Carfax with the Rotary Charity Market and a variety of children’s entertainments.

There will also be music and fun on the bandstand throughout the day including shows from TV’s Dave Benson Phillips.

The activities in the park start at 12 noon and include Benson’s Giant Funfair; a sports zone with a mini golf course, touch rugby, tennis, soccer, Kung Fu, karate, Tai Chi, rounders and a whole load of other have-a-go sports. Local coaches and experts will be on hand giving out helpful tips.

Meanwhile, there will also be an arts zone with music, drama, dance and literature .

Other attractions include a food and drink zone; a local business and organisation zone which will include ‘wellness’ and ‘eco’ activities; plus more children’s entertainments including soft play for the younger ones, face painting and more.

Events on offer will not only be held in Horsham Park and the Carfax, but also at the Capitol Theatre, County Hall and Horsham Museum which will be hosting aspects of the Horsham Arts Festival.

Funday organisers say that more organisations and companies can still put their names forward to take part. A spokesman said: “Anyone who owns a business, organises activities, runs a charity, or a not for profit organisation and wants to let the world know about it, or sell your goods, or offer a fun activity or demonstrate your skills, or recruit new members at Funday Sunday, please contact John Le Rossignol on 01403 754005 or horshamrotary@btconnect.com or Paul Bellringer on 01403 260484 or via enquiries@horshamfestival.co.uk”