Fun in the sun at annual summer show

The 72nd Ellens Green & Rudgwick Summer Show took place last Saturday (July 8) in glorious sunshine.

And there was something for every one of all ages, Punch & Judy, donkey rides, face painting, egg-throwing and other children’s games, local produce and plant and trade stalls, a tug-of-war for the adults and races for children. The beer and tea tents were constantly busy and the Crawley Millennium Concert Band provided musical entertainment.

Vina Moodie enjoying the horticultural society tent.

The show was opened formally by Feisal Aziz from Motorline Toyota at Broadbridge Heath. Following RHS judging, the horticultural marquee drew the crowds in to view competition entries of flower and vegetable produce, home fare, arts and crafts and children’s exhibits, including dinosaurs made out of vegetables.