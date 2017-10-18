Fun and games for all at this year’s Children in Need

There will be a hype of activity for the people of Horsham later this month as the town raises cash for the BBC Children in Need appeal.

Performances, parties and Pudsey Bear will come together in a bid to raise awareness on the work of the charity.

Horsham District Council and the local Rotary Club, along with other partners, will be overseeing an event from October 21 to 28.

A Hallowe’en fancy dress party, with a Trick or Treat trail, singing and dancing, will entertain crowds throughout the week.

The seven day fundraiser will aim to raise thousands of pounds.

Councillor Gordon Lindsay, cabinet member for the local economy, says the area will be lively for this year’s fundraising.

He said: “Horsham will be a fun place to be this October half term holiday with the return of lots of firm favourites such as the Trick or Treat Trail and the BBC Children in Need mascot party for younger children and the new addition of the Street Food Finals.

“Come along and join in the fun.”

Children’s rides will be provided by Benson’s Funfairs, a thrilling bungee trampoline, fun and games with the WSCC Family Centre and sporting activities and games provided by the staff from the Pavilions and Broadbridge Heath Leisure Centres.

Three replica Fast and Furious cars and a number of birds of prey from Huxley’s will provide photo opportunities for people of all ages.

A Pudsey merchandise stall with face painting and art balloons will be on offer.

The charity supports children from across the UK.

Cash is poured in to a range of projects supporting kids.

The charities aim is for all children to have a safe, happy and secure upbringing allowing them to reach their full potential.