Frozen food warning after ‘unsafe’ products withdrawn

Residents are being warned about unsafe frozen chicken and seafood products that may have been supplied to shops in West Sussex.

Horsham District Council said MDA Products Ltd, based in Blackpool, had repackaged, labelled, and distributed frozen foods including burgers, fish fillets and seafood sticks without permission to handle the products.

Incorrect use-by and best before dates had also been placed on many of these items and as a result, they are being withdrawn from sale.

The council says the frozen items have been supplied under the brand names of Lytham Fish Co, Tasty Chicken Co, and MDA to branches of Factory Foods, Fultons Foods, Jack Fultons, and Home Bargain stores.

These businesses are undertaking their own recall, although it is unclear if other shops in the area may also hold stock.

The following products are known to be affected:

- 4 Cod Fillets wrapped in crunchy golden breadcrumbs, 480g

- Lytham Fish Co. Basa Fillets, 800g

- Lytham Fish Co. 100% White Fish Fillet Burgers, 4 pack, 460g

- Tasty Chicken Co. Chicken Fillets in Tomato and Herb Marinade 400g

- Alaskan Pollock Fillets, wrapped in crunchy golden breadcrumbs, 500g

- Lytham Fish Co. 16 Seafood Sticks, 200g

- 3 Chicken and Spinach Escalopes

- Breaded Hake Goujons, 500g

- Cod Bites, 500g

- Cod Fillets 500g

- Panga White Fish Fillets, 1kg

A council spokesman said: “Local retailers and caterers who may have received these items must ensure that they are not displayed for sale and the council’s Environmental Health team should be contacted for advice. Members of the public who may have purchased these goods are being told not to consume them and again contact the council for advice.”

For more information contact the council’s environmental health and licensing service on 01403 215 453 or via publichealth.licensing@horsham.gov.uk.

