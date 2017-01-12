‘Friends’ are no strangers to Midhurst and Petworth

It seems Courteney Cox is not the only ‘Friend’ who likes to spend time in the Midhurst and Petworth area.

After Courteney - alias Monica Geller of ‘Friends’ fame dropped into The Hungry Guest cafe at Petworth for lunch last week, Iain Heggie owner of the Exceptional English Wine Company revealed David Schwimmer had visited his Easebourne based shop.

David who played Courteney’s brother Ross, was in England before Christmas last year to attend a wedding with his wife Zoe Buckman who was born and brought up in Petersfield just eight miles away over the Hampshire border.

Iain told the Observer: “He had heard about our English wines and wanted to try some out.

“He came in with his wife and her parents and they tasted a few wines before buying quite a few bottles.

“They all tasted about four or five wines and walked out with their favourites which included the award winning Aurora sparkling wine from the Upperton Vineyards of Andy Rogers in Tillington, as well as wine from Nyetimber and Nutbourne.

“He was taking some of it to drink here and some to take back to the States. He also went over to the Cowdray Farm Shop to have some food. He was absolutely charming.”

