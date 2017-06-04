French Market and Race for Life today in Horsham

Horsham will be very busy for the second Sunday in a row with a packed park for the Race for Life and the town hosting the ‘France at Home’ market.

Last Sunday (May 28) was busy with dozens of VW vehicles on show, drawing big crowds.

And today (Sunday June 4) will see hundreds of people in Horsham Park raising funds in the Cancer Research UK Race for Life.

It is a 5km route suitable for all abilities and the event starts at 11am.

Starting in Horsham Park, the race for lifers’ route takes them over Chart Way Bridge, past the Carfax bus stops, through East Street and down Denne Road.

Road closures will be in place to allow safe passage until around 1pm.

We are aiming to doing Facebook Live from the park from around 10.45am so check out our Facebook page on the day and add your messages of support.

Horsham District Council’s Events team, working in partnership with Food Rocks will be staging another ‘France at Home’ market in the Carfax from 10am, alongside the Horsham Markets’ Makers’ Fayre.

With typical Gallic charm, the France at Home market will be full of French cheeses, biscuits, pastries, charcuterie and crepes, whilst their new Horsham partners, the Makers’ Fayre by Food Rocks offers a range of craft, homewares, vintage and artisan produce.