Fourth arson attack at town centre church

Arsonists have targeted a town centre church for the fourth time within weeks.

Sussex Police say that a fire was started at St John’s Church in Springfield Road, Horsham, at around lunchtime yesterday.

Three previous arson attacks have been made on the same church since September.

A police spokesman said: “At 1.20pm on Tuesday October 31 we received a report that about half-an-hour previously the altar cloth at St John’s Church in Springfield Rd, Horsham, had been set alight. There was no other damage.

“On September 22 we received a report that an identical offence had occurred. We understand there had been two previous such incidents but these were not reported to the police.

“Anyone with information can contact Sussex Police online at https://sussex.police.uk/appealresponse or by calling 101, quoting serial 0630 of 31/10.