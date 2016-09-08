Foot-stomping folk from De Temps Antan at Horsham’s Capitol

Accomplished Quebec folk group De Temps Antan head to Horsham’s Capitol on Wednesday, September 14 (7.30pm).

Formed when all three members were in a band called La Bottine Souriante, Éric Beaudry, André Brunet and Pierre-Luc Dupuis have been exploring and performing time-honoured melodies from Quebec’s musical past since 2003.

Using fiddle, accordion, harmonica, guitar, bouzouki and other instruments, these three virtuosos aim to blend boundless energy with the joie de vivre found only in traditional Quebec music.

Éric Beaudry was raised by a family entrenched in music and began singing and playing guitar at the age of 10. In 1992, he unleashed his musical ambitions on local audiences by founding La Galvaude, followed-up later by Ni Sarpe Ni Branche and Norouet. Éric’s passion for music also helped foster an interest in song, which led to several awards including a 2002 Prix Mnémo for his role in producing the album Musique gaspésienne, featuring violinist Édouard Richard.

In 2003, Éric became a member of La Bottine Souriante. His love of music also spurred a passion for enlightening others and, following the completion of a Bachelor of Arts in pop guitar and jazz, Éric began teaching traditional music at Joliette’s CEGEP régional de Lanaudière in 2002.

André Brunet was also drawn to music at a young age. It was his parents who first noticed his interest in music and encouraged him to follow his passion. André’s first love was the violin and, at the age of nine, he began taking lessons. Along with his brother Réjean, he created Les Frères Brunet and went on to record several albums and perform at concerts around the world. In 1997, André’s skill earned him a spot with La Bottine Souriante, with whom he toured more than 15 countries over the course of 10 years.

Although Pierre-Luc Dupuis began singing with his family at a very young age, he was somewhat of a late musical bloomer, taking up the accordion at 18. But what he lacked in experience he made up for in determination. At 19, he founded Les Langues Fourchures, with whom he recorded his first album in 2001. For the next four years, he helped the band pay its dues and make its mark throughout Quebec and, in 2003, he joined La Bottine Souriante.

Tickets for the concert cost £10 and are available on 01403 750220 or at www.thecapitolhorsham.com.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make our website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page

3 Follow us on Twitter

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends – so they don’t miss out!

Be part of it.