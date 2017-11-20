Flamingo causes flap in town centre

Police became a bit ruffled after they spotted this feathered friend in the middle of Horsham town centre.

A little pink flamingo got officers in a bit of a flap after it was found loitering in the road outside The Forum car park.

Rather than balancing on one leg the bird had two feet firmly on the ground as it caught passing officers by surprise in the early hours of this morning (November 20).

The pink poser had people guessing whether it was the real deal or a colourfully statue after Horsham Police posted a photo on Twitter.

Do you know how this flamingo came to be in the town centre? Let us know at ct.news@jpress.co.uk