Five-months more traffic chaos looms for village

More traffic chaos looms for motorists travelling through Southwater as developers look to start five-month-long works along a major road in the village.

Mill Straight will be reduced to one carriageway close to the junction with the A24 as works begin to create a new roundabout and toucan crossing next week.

Miller Homes said the construction, at the junction with Roman Lane, will also see an entrance built to the new Mulberry Fields development which is set to create 193 new homes.

Gracelands ltd has been appointed to carry out the roadworks and they are expected to begin on Monday August 21.

Traffic lights will be in place throughout the works and developers say they are scheduled to last for 20 weeks.

Motorists have already experienced traffic chaos in the village this year.

Southern Water closed several roads as it carried out works to create a new sewage network along Church Lane as part of the Berkeley Homes development.

