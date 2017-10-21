Fittleworth girl missing for second time this week

Sussex Police are looking for a 15-year-old girl from Fittleworth who has gone missing for the second time this week.

Raquel de Sousa, who disappeared earlier in the week and was found in Croydon, left home again last night (Friday October 20).

She was last seen at 6.15pm leaving her house, according to police.

PC Mark Green said: “We know she got on a train and headed towards London as she was seen by a friend but she has not returned home.

“We are concerned for her as she is only 15 and are worried about who she might be with in London.

“We believe she may have gone to Croydon again and might be at the Box Park.

Raquel, who sometimes calls herself Rachel, is white, 5’ 5” and was wearing a dark green hooded parker style coat, a red and white striped top, black leggings and carrying a black rucksack, police say.

Anyone who has seen her is asked to contact police online or call 101 quoting serial 1176 of 20/10.