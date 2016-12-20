Fishers Farm wins two tourism awards

Fishers Adventure Farm Park in Wisborough Green, has recently been awarded, two trophies at the Beautiful South Awards 2016.

The awards celebrate the visitor experiences available across the South and South East of England.

The farm’s Saddle Rooms Restaurant won Bronze for the Tearoom of the Year award and got Highly Commended in for Self Catering Accommodation.

Director Kate Rollings said: “We are absolutely delighted to be recognised for two of these awards.

“The Fishers Farm Holiday Cottages only opened in January so that award was a real surprise for us, but a fantastic start to this new venture. To be collecting an award for the ‘Saddle Rooms Restaurant’ too was just incredible.

“As a team, we work hard to provide locally sourced, homemade meals for our visitors with customer service being our highest priority. It is a team effort across the board to excel in all aspects of the Farm Park, the Catering and the Accommodation, so these awards are a huge achievement for us”.