Fisherman speaks of his experience seeing ‘magnificent’ dolphins

A fisherman who filmed around 20 dolphins swimming by his boat this week has said it was like ‘nothing he had experienced before’.

Allen Longland, a crab and lobster fisherman who works from Chichester Harbour, was working on the vessel ‘Bolt Head Queen’ on Tuesday morning when he spotted the beautiful creatures.

Dolphin stock image

Allen, from East Wittering, said: “Luckily for us the dolphins decided to swim towards us and soon were cruising alongside and playing in the bow wave of the boat.

“We’ve had this happen to us a few times over the years, but only in twos and threes – never anything like we experienced that morning.”

Allen was working with owner Edwin Stokes at the time.

Allen added: “I would guess there must have been at least 20 in this pod.

“What made it extra special though were the juveniles and that they stayed with us for around 15 minutes before they went on their way.

“Seeing dolphins always puts a smile on mine, and probably most people’s faces, and it’s such a privilege for these magnificent animals to have chosen to spend time with us, they could just have easily swum by.

“Being such an amazing experience, I had to post it on Facebook and share it with everyone.

“The last dolphin encounter video I posted received 15k views, and I thought that was good, but the public have just gone mad for this one. I can’t believe the response it has received.”