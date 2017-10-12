First phase of major development in Pease Pottage to begin

The first phase of a major development in Pease Pottage has been given the go ahead.

Reserve matters approval was unanimously granted for 156 new homes, a 24-bed hospice and a community hub in Brighton Road at a Mid Sussex District Planning Committee meeting earlier today (October 12).

It comes as the first phase of a major development which could bring 600 new houses to the village.

Outline permission has already been granted for the homes and a 48-bed St Catherine’s Hospice. All five phases are subject to reserve matters.

The development would help St Catherine’s Hospice expand after five acres of land to the east of Brighton Road were donated to the hospice by family business owner Bill Bridges, from Horsham.

The community hub will have a shop on the ground floor, meeting rooms and a café. There will also be affordable housing throughout the development.

Ward member councillor Gary Marsh said he was ‘really pleased’ the application was up for approval.

“A lot of work has gone in to get to this stage,” he said.

Ward member councillor Andrew MacNaughton echoed councillor Marsh and said people were ‘interested’ in the development and commended the broad mix of homes, which will include bungalows and flats.

“The one thing that is on everybody’s minds is when is it going to start – people are looking to live there,” he said.

Councillor Peter Wyan raised concerns over the design of the homes, but planning officers argued that there had been no objection from the urban designer and that the development would have its ‘own sense of place’.

Councillor Colin Trumble was the first to recommend the application.

“Well how can I let an opportunity like this pass me by,” he said.

A spokesman for St Catherine’s Hospice said the hospice was ‘thrilled’ approval for the first phase had been granted.

They said: “This permission means that, after raising more money through a capital appeal, we’ll be able to provide our expert care to even more people facing death and dying locally.

“As work on developing a new and larger hospice progresses, we remain really grateful for the support of our community, which allows us to provide care to terminally ill people and their family and friends when they need it most.”