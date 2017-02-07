Firefighters visit Holbrook to spread Valentine’s Day message

Some Valentine’s Day love will be arriving in the Holbrook area of Horsham next week, in the form of local firefighters.

West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service will be in the area on Tuesday, February 14, calling on homes in the area to carry out free home fire safety visits and are also inviting local people, particularly those who may be on their own, to join crews for a Valentine’s Day cuppa at the WSFRS information bus, which will be parked outside the local Budgens store and Post Office on Coltsfoot Drive.

Some people choose to be on their own, but for others - sometimes the elderly, those housebound through illness, people who have been bereaved, carers, or parents with young children - social isolation or loneliness can gradually become an issue.

Over time, this can affect quality of life – but help is available for those who would like to connect more within their community.

COG Watch Manager Brian Cook, who is helping to organise the event, said: “We want to use the opportunity of February 14 to deliver some important home safety messages and to, hopefully, provide some local connections for people who may be feeling lonely or isolated.”

Crews on the day can ensure people have working smoke alarms that are tested regularly – and they will also be supported by a local community officer and Age UK, who can provide information about services, activities and other sources of support in the local area.

The event will run from 10am until 2pm and everyone is welcome.