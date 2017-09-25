Firefighters tackle flood at Horsham homes

Firefighters are battling to save two properties from flood damage following a leak this morning (Monday September 25).
Crews were called to the incident in Blackbridge Lane at about 10.50am.
A spokesman for the fire service said a leak broke out in a bungalow, flooding the ground floor. The water has also spread to a neighbouring property.
Firefighters have isolated the leak and are currently carrying out works to save the properties from damage, the spokesman added.
Crews are still at the scene.
