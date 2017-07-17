Firefighters rescue trapped baby

Fire crews rescued a baby after it became trapped in a car this afternoon (July 17).

The fire service said the youngster was locked inside a car in Sainsbury’s car park, in Worthing Road.

One crew from Horsham attended just before 3.20pm.

The baby was rescued ten minutes later and has been reunited with its parents, the fire service added.

