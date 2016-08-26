Firefighters called to Horsham tip

Firefighters have been called to a Horsham tip this evening (Friday August 26).

Crews are currently attending the fire at the Hop Oast centre, located between the town and Southwater.

A spokesman for the fire service said a small fire broke out in a metal bin outside the recycling centre.

It is believed to have been caused by a barbecue, the spokesman added.

