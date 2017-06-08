Search

Firefighters called to fire at petrol station

Firefighters and police have been called to reports of a fire at a petrol station in Horsham.

Fire crews were alerted at 3.36pm this afternoon of a fire at the Tesco Express garage in Redkiln Way.

Emergency services are at the scene.

More to follow