Firefighters battle to save farm from flooding

Firefighter are currently fighting to stop a farm from flooding after a mains burst this afternoon (January 11).

Crews from Haywards Heath have been called to the incident in Freshfield Lane, Dane Hill.

A spokesman for the fire services said the water main burst in the road at about 2.55pm.

“Crews are trying to divert water from a local farm to prevent flooding,” the spokesman added.

