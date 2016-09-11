Fibreglass cow set to go ‘udder’ the hammer to raise funds for school

A fibreglass ‘Mini Moo’ which was part of the recent Surrey Hills Cow Parade is being auctioned to raise funds for a local school for children with autism.

Jigsaw School, based near Cranleigh, supports and educates children from 4 to 19 years with an autism spectrum disorder.

Fifty-three pupils currently attend the school, each working to a curriculum which has been tailored to their individual needs and abilities.

The cow, named Betty, has spent time at the Guildford Harbour Hotel, the Friary Centre in central Guildford, Wolsey Place Shopping Centre in Woking and the Surrey Hills Festival of Food and Drink.

She also spent the bank holiday weekend at the Wings & Wheels event on Dunsfold Park where she was signed by members of the Tigers Freefall Parachute Display Team; the Royal Navy Black Cats; the pilot of the Dakota aeroplane, Andrew Dixon; Jigsaw’s Patron and Eagle Radio presenter, Kim Robson and the artwork designer, artist Vikki Gibson.

Jigsaw’s community and events fundraiser, Yvette Copping, has accompanied Betty on her travels this Summer.

She said: “Betty has been moo-ving far and wide these past few weeks and we are incredibly grateful to all those who have given her a home.

“We would also like to say a big thank you to Dunsfold Park for sponsoring her and for inviting us to Wings and Wheels, and to Vikki Gibson who created the wonderful design and engaged so well with our pupils when she visited.”

For anybody interested in giving Betty a permanent home, she is available to the highest bidder in a silent auction which is being run by Jigsaw from now until Monday September 12.

Money raised will be used to purchase equipment and resources for the pupils at Jigsaw School.

Bids in excess of £500 should be emailed to yvettecopping@jigsawtrust.co.uk.

For more information visit www.jigsawschool.co.uk

Alternatively, follow us on Twitter @jigsawtrust